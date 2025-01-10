Flyers celebrate youth hockey program created by Ed Snider

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers celebrated the legacy of founder Ed Snider at Thursday’s game against Dallas. Snider was 83 when he died in 2016. His presence still looms large in Philadelphia because of the Ed Snider Youth Hockey and Education program that has expanded throughout the region in the years since his death. Snider Hockey has 1,900 students enrolled in the program at seven locations throughout the Philadelphia area with plans for expansion. Student tuition is paid for by fundraising efforts and from an endowment left behind by Snider.

