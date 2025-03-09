Flyers, Bruins teammates before trade deadline on opposites sides in their 1st game with new teams

DENVER (AP) — Both just traded, longtime Boston teammates Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo sat by each other on the plane ride to Colorado. One last heart-to-heart chat before going their separate ways. Coyle was dealt to Colorado at the trade deadline Friday while Carlo ended up with Toronto. In an ironic twist, they faced each other Saturday night in their first games with their new teams. Same with former Philly teammates Scott Laughton and Erik Johnson, who also shared a plane ride to Denver. Laughton was traded to the Maple Leafs on Friday while Johnson returns to the Avalanche.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.