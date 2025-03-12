Florida’s motivation in the SEC Tournament: locking up the final No. 1 seed in the NCAA field

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — There’s only one way for No. 4 Florida to guarantee itself a top seed in the NCAA Tournament: win the Southeastern Conference Tournament. And coach Todd Golden badly wants one of those No. 1 seeds. Golden says “we’re going to go try to win this thing.” Florida will play in the quarterfinals Friday in Nashville, Tennessee. The second-seeded Gators enter the tournament having won nine of their last 10. It’s not enough, though. Florida appears to have a tenuous grip on the final No. 1 seed. Losing in the SEC tourney would put that at risk, especially if Alabama or Tennessee ends up cutting down the nets inside Bridgestone Arena.

