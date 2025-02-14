Florida’s Micah Handlogten returning from a broken leg and with the 3rd-ranked Gators needing help

Florida center Micah Handlogten, who gruesomely broke his left leg in the Southeastern Conference championship game last March, is returning to the court. Handlogten decided to forgo a redshirt and play this season. He will return Saturday against South Carolina. The 7-foot-1 junior will help the third-ranked Gators deal with the loss of starter Alex Condon, who is expected to miss a week or two with a sprained right ankle. Backup Sam Alexis also is sidelined with a sprained left ankle. Handlogten has been cleared for more than a month, and coach Todd Golden has said repeatedly that the player would have the final say in his return.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.