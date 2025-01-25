Florida’s Micah Handlogten contemplating return after breaking a leg last March

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten, who gruesomely broke his left leg in the Southeastern Conference championship game last March, is contemplating playing this season. Handlogten decided earlier this week to forgo a redshirt and return to the court beginning against rival Georgia. But the 7-foot-1 junior changed his mind late Friday and watched in street clothes as the fifth-ranked Gators dominated the Bulldogs 89-59. Coach Todd Golden says “we’re going to let him create his own timeline for returning, whether that’s next week or next year.” Handlogten started taking part in team activities in December and would provide a boost for an inexperienced frontcourt that’s been pushed around at times.

