Florida’s Micah Handlogten anticipates an emotional return to Nashville and the SEC tourney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida center Micah Handlogten, who gruesomely broke his left leg in the Southeastern Conference Tournament finale a year ago, is returning to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time since leaving on a gurney. Handlogten is now fully recovered and back on the court for the fourth-ranked Gators. He says “it’s going to be emotional to start” but adds that he’s “not really going to think about it as much as people would think.” Handlogten has 39 rebounds, 17 points, 11 assists, seven steals and six blocked shots in seven games since forgoing a medical redshirt and rejoining his teammates for a shot at the NCAA title.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.