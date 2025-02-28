Florida’s Alex Condon will wear a mouthpiece moving forward following dental work

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Florida forward Alex Condon (21) shoots and is fouled during an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brynn Anderson]

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Alex Condon will wear a protective mouthpiece on the court for the foreseeable future. The 6-foot-10 sophomore from Perth, Australia, had to visit a dentist Thursday to get two teeth pushed back into place after taking an inadvertent elbow from RJ Godfrey in an 88-83 loss at Georgia earlier in the week. Condon slammed a towel to the ground and ripped off his No. 21 jersey as he left the court with 8:46 remaining in the second half. He was returning after missing most of the previous four games with a sprained right ankle.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.