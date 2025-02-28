Florida’s Alex Condon will wear a mouthpiece moving forward following dental work

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida forward Alex Condon will wear a protective mouthpiece on the court for the foreseeable future. The 6-foot-10 sophomore from Perth, Australia, had to visit a dentist Thursday to get two teeth pushed back into place after taking an inadvertent elbow from RJ Godfrey in an 88-83 loss at Georgia earlier in the week. Condon slammed a towel to the ground and ripped off his No. 21 jersey as he left the court with 8:46 remaining in the second half. He was returning after missing most of the previous four games with a sprained right ankle.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.