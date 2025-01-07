Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Ta’Niya Latson is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the week. The Florida State guard matched the program record with a 40-point effort against Virginia Tech to become the first player in the ACC to have 40 points this season. She’s one of eight players in the last 23 years to have 40 points, five assists and five steals in a single game. Georgia Amoore of Kentucky was the runner-up. She averaged 25.5 points and nine assists in wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt as she scored more than 20 points for the sixth straight game.

