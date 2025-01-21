Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson is AP women’s basketball player of the week

Ta’Niya Latson is The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the week. The Florida State guard had her fourth double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 assists in a win over Clemson. She then had her seventh 30-point effort of the year in a win over Miami. It’s the second time in three weeks that Latson won the award. MiLaysia Fulwiley of South Carolina was the runner-up. The sophomore guard averaged 15.5 points, 4.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in a pair of wins over ranked opponents.

