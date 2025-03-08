Florida State defeats SMU 76-69 in coach Leonard Hamilton’s final home game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Malique Ewin scored a career-high 26 points and Florida State defeated SMU 76-69 on Saturday to give Leonard Hamilton a win in his final game coaching the Seminoles in Donald L. Tucker Center.

Hamilton, who is retiring at season’s end after 23 seasons heading the program, collected his 200th ACC regular-season win, which ranks fourth in conference history. He is the ACC’s fifth all-time winningest coach with 438 victories.

Ewin also had eight rebounds as did Jamir Watkins, who scored 20 points. Jerry Deng scored 11 points for the Seminoles (17-14, 8-12) shooting 48% in snapping a four-game losing streak.

Boopie Miller led the Mustangs (22-9, 13-7) with 16 points, Matt Cross added 13, Kario Oquendo 12 and Chuck Harris 11. SMU shot 42%.

Florida State led throughout the second half but never by more than seven, including after a Watkins fadeaway jumper with 1:17 left. Miller responded quickly with a layup and the Mustangs got a turnover but Cross missed a 3-pointer. Justin Thomas grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws for a six-point edge with 25.5 remaining. B.J. Edwards had a 3-point try partially blocked and the Seminoles added a final free throw.

SMU led for most of the first half until the Seminoles went on an 8-0 run with four free throws from Watkins for a 33-27 lead heading into the final minute. Miller had a bucket and then hit a 3-pointer as time ran out to make it a one-point game.

The teams now head for the conference tournament that runs Tuesday through next Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.