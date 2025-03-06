Florida QB DJ Lagway ‘limited in throwing activities’ during spring practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will be “limited in throwing activities” during spring practice. Coach Billy Napier says Lagway also is dealing with a lower-body injury, but he provided few details other than saying the quarterback didn’t have any offseason surgery. Napier says “our intentions here are to be very smart.” Lagway missed a game last November while recovering from a strained left hamstring he suffered against Georgia. But he started every game after, including Florida’s bowl victory against Tulane in December. Lagway completed 60% of his passes for 1,915 yards, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions as a freshman last season.

