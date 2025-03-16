Florida gets No. 1 seed in West Region, will open March Madness against Norfolk State

Florida is the No. 1 team in the West Region in its bid to erase last year’s early March Madness exit. The Gators will open against No. 16 Norfolk State in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a potential matchup against two-time reigning national champion UConn in the second round. The eighth-seeded Huskies open against No. 9 seed Oklahoma in a region that concludes in San Francisco. Florida lost to Colorado in the first round last season. The Gators have been one of the nation’s most well-rounded teams this year, ranking No. 1 in the KenPom offensive efficiency ratings and on defense. The West Region also includes second-seeded St. John’s, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 4 Maryland and No. 7 Kansas.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.