Florida gets No. 1 seed in West Region, will open March Madness against Norfolk State

By JOHN MARSHALL The Associated Press
Florida guard Alijah Martin and team celebrate victory over Tennessee after an NCAA college basketball game in the final round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

Florida is the No. 1 team in the West Region in its bid to erase last year’s early March Madness exit. The Gators will open against No. 16 Norfolk State in Raleigh, North Carolina, with a potential matchup against two-time reigning national champion UConn in the second round. The eighth-seeded Huskies open against No. 9 seed Oklahoma in a region that concludes in San Francisco. Florida lost to Colorado in the first round last season. The Gators have been one of the nation’s most well-rounded teams this year, ranking No. 1 in the KenPom offensive efficiency ratings and on defense. The West Region also includes second-seeded St. John’s, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 4 Maryland and No. 7 Kansas.

