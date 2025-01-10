Flock and Weston closing in on season-long World Cup skeleton championships

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Janine Flock and Matt Weston are on the brink of becoming season-long World Cup skeleton champions once again. Flock has 1,390 points through seven races, 90 more than Hannan Neise of Germany. All Flock needs is an 11th-place finish or better in the final race of the women’s World Cup season on Feb. 7 at Lillehammer, Norway, to clinch what would be her third overall title. In the men’s race, Weston also won Friday and has an even bigger lead in the men’s standings. The British star needs only a 15th-place finish in the finale at Lillehammer to win what would be his second straight overall title.

