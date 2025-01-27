Flick’s Barcelona setting milestones in attack to stay in contention in all competitions

It’s raining goals for Barcelona. There were five against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final, five more against Benfica in the Champions League, and most recently seven against Valencia in La Liga. Not even when Barcelona flaunted the “MSN” attack of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar did the club put up such impressive attacking numbers. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal are the latest forwards thriving up front. Hansi Flick’s team has been setting milestones to be able to stay in contention in all competitions this season.

