Flick ‘not happy’ but confident as Barcelona tries to register Olmo for the rest of the season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Coach Hansi Flick is “not happy” but expressed confidence in Barcelona as the club continues to try to register playmaker Dani Olmo for the rest of the season despite missing an end-of-the-year deadline to clear salary-cap space. Flick said in a news conference ahead of the team’s Copa del Rey match against fourth-division club Barbastro on Saturday that the situation wasn’t ideal but he felt Barcelona was doing everything possible to solve the issue. The Spanish league said Barcelona failed to meet financial fair-play rules ahead of the Tuesday deadline and the club was not allowed to register Olmo or any other player beyond 2024.

