Flick: Barcelona has focused and prepared for Champions League game after doctor’s death

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Hansi Flick says his team has been able to focus on preparing for the Champions League return match against Benfica after the death of team doctor Carles Miñarro. Miñarro died on Saturday a few hours before Barcelona’s Spanish league match against Osasuna, which was postponed. Flick says Miñarro played a big part in the team’s success and the players are in mourning. Flick adds he feels the players have been able to fully focus on the training for the Benfica game on Tuesday. He says, “We want to play for him now. In this situation it’s very important that we win. It’s our job to continue.”

