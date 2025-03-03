Flau’Jae Johnson to sit out SEC tournament with right shin inflammation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Kim Mulkey said junior guard Flau’jae Johnson will not play in next week’s SEC tournament because of inflammation in her right shin. Johnson, a first team All-Southeastern Conference selection for No. 7 LSU, was held out of Sunday’s regular-season finale that Ole Miss won 85-77. LSU (27-4) has a double bye and is the third-seed in this week’s SEC tournament which begins Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.

