Flames trade Kuzmenko, Pelletier to Flyers for Frost, Farabee and draft picks

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames traded left wings Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night for center Morgan Frost and left wing Joel Farabee. Calgary also sent a second-round draft pick in 2025 and a seventh-round pick in 2028 to Philadelphia. The 28-year-old Kuzmenko was scratched from Calgary’s lineup Thursday night and 23-year-old Pelletier was pulled after the first period of a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. The 25-year-old Frost played the first half of Philadelphia’s 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders. Philadelphia drafted the 6-foot, 193-pound Frost 27th overall,in 2017. He has 11 goals and 14 assists in 49 games this season.

