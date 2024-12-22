Flames get goals from 6 players in a 6-4 victory over the Blackhawks

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau, Connor Zary, Blake Coleman, and Matt Coronato each had a goal and an assist as the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Saturday.

Nazem Kadri and Mikael Backlund also scored for Flames, who have picked up points in their last four games, going 2-0-2. Dustin Wolf made 24 stops and improved to 10-5-2 in his rookie season.

Tyler Bertuzzi had two goals and an assist, and Connor Bedard added a goal and two assists for the Blackhawks, who had their three-game winning streak halted. Ilya Mikheyev scored his fourth goal in as many games and Teuvo Teravainen had two assists, extending his multiple-point game streak to four.

Peter Mrazek made 24 saves in his first game for Chicago since he was injured Dec. 7.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: After being outshot 15-8 in the first period, interim head coach Anders Sorensen flip-flopped the wingers on his top two lines and the new trio of Bedard between Taylor Hall and Bertuzzi produced the next two even-strength goals.

Flames: Calgary grabbed a two-goal lead when Huberdeau scored short-handed at 12:19 of the first and Kadri capitalized on a Kevin Korchinski giveaway 67 seconds later. Huberdeau and Kadri were tied for team in goals with 13 apiece.

Key moment

The Flames restored a two-goal lead 28 seconds after Bedard cut Chicago’s deficit to 2-1 in the second period. Zary converted a cross-ice pass from Jakob Pelletier and, 2 minutes later, combined with Huberdeau for Coronato’s power-play goal and a 4-1 lead.

Key stat

Calgary scored twice in the first period and had six goals in a game for the first time since its home opener Oct. 15.

Up next

The Blackhawks are at Minnesota on Monday, and the Flames are idle until facing the Sharks in San Jose next Saturday.

