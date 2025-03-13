Flames forward Connor Zary suspended 2 games for elbowing Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson

NEW YORK (AP) — Calgary forward Connor Zary has been suspended two games without pay for elbowing Vancouver defenseman Elias Pettersson during the Canucks’ 4-3 shootout victory over the Flames. Zary was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play at 11:19 of the first period Wednesday night. The suspension will cost the 23-year-old Zary $8,993 in salary. Pettersson knocked Nazem Kadri off his skates just as Kadri unloaded the puck and crossed the blue line. Zary retaliated with a blindside hit that led to the penalty.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.