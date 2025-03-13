Flames forward Connor Zary suspended 2 games for elbowing Canucks defenseman Elias Pettersson

By The Associated Press
Montreal Canadiens' Alexandre Carrier, right, is checked by Calgary Flames' Connor Zary during first period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Saturday, March 8, 2025. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff McIntosh]

NEW YORK (AP) — Calgary forward Connor Zary has been suspended two games without pay for elbowing Vancouver defenseman Elias Pettersson during the Canucks’ 4-3 shootout victory over the Flames. Zary was assessed a minor penalty for interference on the play at 11:19 of the first period Wednesday night. The suspension will cost the 23-year-old Zary $8,993 in salary. Pettersson knocked Nazem Kadri off his skates just as Kadri unloaded the puck and crossed the blue line. Zary retaliated with a blindside hit that led to the penalty.

