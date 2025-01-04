Flagg’s double-double leads No. 4 Duke to an 8th straight win, 89-62 over SMU

DALLAS (AP) — Duke standout freshman Cooper Flagg had 24 points and 11 rebounds as the fourth-ranked Blue Devils extended their winning streak to eight games with an 89-62 victory at Atlantic Coast Conference newcomer SMU. Tyrese Proctor and Kon Knueppel each had 14 points for the Blue Devils, who were playing without ill coach Jon Scheyer. Wake Forest transfer Boopie Miller had 21 points for SMU, which saw its seven-game winning streak snapped.

