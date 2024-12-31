Flagg’s 24 points boost No. 4 Duke past Virginia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Cooper Flagg scored 24 points as No. 14 Duke won its seventh game in a row by beating Virginia Tech 88-65 on Tuesday. Tyrese Proctor and Kon Knueppel both had 13 points, Isaiah Evans posted 12 points and Sion James and Mason Gillis added 10 points apiece for Duke (11-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Flagg, a heralded freshman, shot 9-for-14 from the field with two 3-point baskets. His dunk off an inbounds play marked his only points in the final 10 minutes. He had a game-high six assists. Toby Lawal scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half for Virginia Tech (5-8, 0-2), which was in its first true road game.

