Five-time Olympian Lauren Jackson set to join Australia’s WNBL in advisory role

SYDNEY (AP) — Five-time Olympian Lauren Jackson is taking her basketball experience off the court to become a “special advisor” in Australia’s Women’s National Basketball League. A three-time most valuable player with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and seven-time WNBL champion in Australia, the 43-year-old Jackson will take up the part-time position with the league’s new owners. The NBL Group and Wollemi Capital Group Syndicate will officially take over the eight-team league on April 2. Jackson retired after last year’s Paris Olympics.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.