FIU softball coach Mike Larabee announces cancer diagnosis, steps away from team for 2025 season

MIAMI (AP) — FIU softball coach Mike Larabee stepped down on Saturday after being diagnosed with a form of blood cancer. Larabee’s absence is expected to last for the entirety of the 2025 season, which starts Feb. 6. Larabee, who was going into his fourth season with the Panthers, is being replaced by associate head coach Mike Meyers on an interim basis. Larabee, the school said, has been diagnosed with myelofibrosis. According to the Mayo Clinic, myelofibrosis is a chronic leukemia — a rare cancer that affects bone marrow.

