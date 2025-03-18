First-year coaches Pope and Kelsey oversee quick turnarounds for Kentucky and Louisville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Turns out hiring a new coach can lead to quick turnarounds, especially in this day and age of the transfer portal and NIL. Programs just have to make the right decision. Louisville and Kentucky sure look like they did just that. Mark Pope returned to his alma mater where he had to fill an entire roster at Kentucky. He also survived an injury-plagued season and still has No. 18 Kentucky back in the NCAA Tournament. Pat Kelsey has revived a Louisville program that won just eight games last season but overseen the nation’s biggest turnaround with now 27 wins.

