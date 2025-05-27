First-round pick Mason Graham signs rookie contract with Browns

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham signed his rookie contract on Tuesday.

The four-year deal is worth reportedly $40.8 million with a $26.3 million signing bonus. Graham was the fifth overall pick after Cleveland traded its second overall pick to Jacksonville to move down three spots. The Jaguars took Travis Hunter after moving up.

The Browns also got Jacksonville’s second- and fourth-rounders and the Jaguars’ 2026 first-rounder.

Graham was a first-team selection on the Associated Press All-America team. He had 45 tackles, seven sacks and 3 1/2 tackles for loss last season. Graham was the defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl during Michigan’s national championship season in 2023.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.