Fireworks from Pooran help Lucknow end Gujarat’s winning streak in IPL

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Batting fireworks from Nicholas Pooran helped the Lucknow Super Giants halt the Gujarat Titans’ four-match winning streak in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.

Pooran smashed 61 off 34 balls as Lucknow beat previous table-toppers Titans by six wickets.

Pooran, the leading run-scorer, struck seven sixes in his fourth half-century of this year’s IPL as Lucknow notched up a third straight win.

Aiden Markram also hit 58 off 31 balls as Lucknow finished on 186-4 in 19.3 overs.

Earlier, an opening stand of 120 in 73 balls between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan led the Titans to 180-6.

Lucknow is now third in the table with eight points from six games while Gujarat, also on eight points, drops down to second on net run-rate. The Delhi Capitals are top.

Choosing to bowl first, Lucknow was under pressure early on as Gill and Sudharan dominated.

Gill scored 60 off 38 balls, including six fours and a six, while Sudharsan made 56 off 37 deliveries.

However, Lucknow fought back through its spinners and then with all-rounder Shardul Thakur picking up two wickets at the end.

Avesh Khan got the breakthrough when Gill was caught in the 13th over, but it was wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi who changed the game. He dismissed Sudharsan six balls later and then bowled Washington Sundar for two, two wickets in five balls.

Gujarat lost all its momentum and Digvesh Rathi claimed the prize wicket of Jos Buttler for 16, while Thakur finished with 2-34 in four overs.

Despite its fine start, the Titans could only manage to get 60 runs off the last 47 balls.

Skipper Rishabh Pant then opened Lucknow’s innings in the absence of the in-form Mitchell Marsh, who was absent for personal reasons.

Pant (21) put on 65 in 38 balls for the first wicket with Markram, who hit nine fours and a six in his third half-century of the season.

Pooran took centre stage after Pant’s dismissal in the seventh over. Hitting six after six, especially targeting Gujarat’s spinners, he raced to 50 off only 23 balls.

He and Markram added 58 off 29 deliveries before the latter was out caught in the 12th over.

Ayush Badoni also made 28 not out off 20 balls as Lucknow clinched victory.

In Saturday’s evening game, the last-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad hosts the sixth-placed Punjab Kings.

