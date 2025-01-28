Fired Premier League ref says struggle to hide he’s gay contributed to poor choices

LONDON (AP) — Former Premier League referee David Coote has come out as gay. He’s revealed that struggling to hide his sexuality contributed to the offensive rant that got him dismissed last year. Coote was suspended in November after video circulated of him making offensive comments to friends about former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp. He was fired in December after an investigation by the English referees’ body. In an interview with The Sun, Coote says “My sexuality isn’t the only reason that led me to be in that position. But I’m not telling an authentic story if I don’t say that I’m gay, and that I’ve had real struggles with hiding that.” He also admits it was him in another video caught taking drugs during the European Championship last year.

