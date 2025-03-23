Fired high school girls basketball coach apologizes for hair-pulling incident with player

NORTHVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A coach who was fired within hours of pulling a player’s ponytail after a loss in a New York girls basketball state championship game has issued an apology, saying his actions were unacceptable. Jim Zullo, formerly the coach of the girls team at Northville Central, was dismissed by the school in the Adirondacks after video footage showed him pulling the hair of player Hailey Monroe moments after their team lost the Class D state final to La Fargeville, 43-37 on Friday night. He said in a statement Sunday that he deeply regrets his behavior and that he wishes he could have those moments back.

