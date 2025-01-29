Fire breaks out at kiosk outside Man City’s stadium before Champions League game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A fire broke out at a merchandise stand outside Manchester City’s stadium ahead of the team’s Champions League match against Brugge. Videos shared online showed large flames and smoke coming from the stand, located near the players’ entrance at the Etihad Stadium. Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but the smell of smoke remained in the air for some time afterward as supporters waited to be let inside. Security staff had cordoned off the area and kept supporters away.

