Fire alarm delays start of 2nd quarter in Pistons-Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A fire alarm that turned out to be nothing blared several times shortly after the conclusion of the first quarter at Chase Center, where the Golden State Warriors hosted the Detroit Pistons. The main scoreboard immediately alerted fans of the situation and asked them to evacuate the venue. Hundreds of people quickly began to move in the stands and in the main concourse before an announcement was made that all was OK and it had been a “false alarm.”

