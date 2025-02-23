Fiorentina striker Moise Kean collapses during Serie A match

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has been diagnosed with a head injury after collapsing on the field during a Serie A match. Kean had been hit in the face and received treatment a few minutes earlier before returning to the pitch and falling down to the grass after colliding with opposing players from Hellas Verona. The Italy international did not appear to lose consciousness. He was then stretchered off to applause from the crowd in Verona. It’s the second time that a Fiorentina player has collapsed this season after Edoardo Bove lost consciousness in December. Bove was placed in a medically induced coma and then had a heart defibrillator implanted. Kean has scored 15 goals this season.

