Fiorentina forward Moise Kean discharged from hospital after collapsing during Serie A match

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina forward Moise Kean has been released from the hospital after collapsing on the field during a Serie A match on Sunday following a head injury. Kean was carried off on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital after the incident in the second half of Fiorentina’s match at Hellas Verona. Fiorentina says he was discharged from hospital in Verona overnight and has returned to Florence. It adds that “medical and diagnostic tests all produced negative results.” It is the second time that a Fiorentina player collapsed this season after Edoardo Bove lost consciousness in December. Bove was placed in a medically induced coma and then had a heart defibrillator implanted.

