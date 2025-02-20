Finn Russell returns to Scotland rugby team after nasty clash of heads with teammate in Six Nations

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland rugby star Finn Russell has passed return-to-play protocols after a nasty clash of heads with a teammate and will start the Six Nations match against England on Saturday. Russell and Darcy Graham attempted to tackle Ireland scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park during a match in the Six Nations at Murrayfield on Feb. 9 only to collide. Russell was able to walk off himself and underwent a Head Injury Assessment, which he passed, but still remained withdrawn from the match. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend says Russell is healthy enough to return to the team. Graham has been left out.

