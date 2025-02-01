Finland rules out Hakanpää for the 4 Nations Face-Off

Finland has ruled out injured defenseman Jani Hakanpää for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Finnish Ice Hockey Federation confirmed Saturday that Hakanpää won’t play in the NHL-run tournament later this month. Hakanpää has played in only two games this season and none since mid-November because of a lower-body injury. He’s the second defenseman the team has lost from its original roster after Miro Heiskanen was injured earlier this week. General manager Jere Lehtinen said Finland would name replacements next week for Heiskanen and Hakanpää. There are only four eligible players to choose from.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.