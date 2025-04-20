Finland prevails in OT to top Czechs and win bronze at the women’s ice hockey world championship

CESKE BUDEJOVICE, Czech Republic (AP) — Finland rallied from three goals down before prevailing in overtime to beat the Czech Republic 4-3 on Sunday and claim the bronze at the women’s ice hockey world championship for the second straight year.

Jenniina Nylund scored the winner 4:52 into overtime to complete the Finnish comeback.

The Finns also prevailed over the Czechs in a shootout last year. The Czechs took the bronze in 2022 and 2023 by beating the Swiss both times. Finland also beat the Czechs 4-2 in their group-stage game on April 12.

Elisa Holopainen had two goals for Finland, Elli Suoranta also scored and goalie Sanni Ahola stopped 25 shots.

Holopainen scored her second goal with 1:33 left in the final period on a power play to tie it at 3-3 and force overtime. The Finns had a 6-4 advantage after pulling Ahola.

Natálie Mlýnková had a power play goal and an assist, Kristýna Kaltounková and Dominika Lásková scored for the Czechs to take a 3-0 lead.

Defending champion Canada and the United States meet in the final later Sunday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.