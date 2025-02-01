Finland names Jokiharju and Vaakanainen as 4 Nations replacements for Heiskanen and Hakanpää

Finland is adding defensemen Henri Jokiharju of the Buffalo Sabres and Urho Vaakanainen of the New York Rangers to its roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off. The Finnish Ice Hockey Federation named Jokiharju and Vaakanainen as injury replacements for Miro Heiskanen and Jani Hakanpää. Finland had only four players left to choose from to fill those spots because only 11 defensemen from that country have played in the NHL this season. Canada must still replace two-time Stanley Cup champion Alex Pietrangelo, who withdrew from the tournament, and Sweden has multiple injury situations to monitor.

