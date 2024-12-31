Finland beats Latvia 3-0 to close out its preliminary round competition at world junior championship

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Finland beat Latvia 3-0 on Tuesday to close out its preliminary round competition and guaranteed itself of a finish of no lower than third place in Group A of the world junior hockey championship. Benjamin Rautiainen had a goal and an assist and Petteri Rimpenen earned the shutout for Finland, which could finish as high as second in the group, depending on the outcome of the game between Canada and the defending champion United States. Jesse Kiiskinen and Kasper Halttunen also scored for Finland. In Group B, Switzerland beat Kazakhstan 3-1 to secure a spot in the quarterfinal round.

