Final Daytona 500 practice is paced by Keselowski as Fords dominate session 17 drivers skipped

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ford led the final Daytona 500 practice with Brad Keselowski pacing the field as he attempts to snap a 15-year winless drought Sunday in “The Great American Race.” Keselowski co-owns the Ford that went 193.307 mph in Saturday’s 55-minute final tune-up session. Only 24 of the 41 drivers practiced Saturday, with many choosing not to risk damaging their car ahead of NASCAR’s version of the Super Bowl. It was a strong session for Ford, which has shown it has the speed to match Toyota. But many of the 17 drivers who skipped the final practice were Toyota drivers, so the favorite is unclear.

