Final chapter: France’s greatest coach Didier Deschamps says he’ll leave after 2026 World Cup

Didier Deschamps announced Wednesday that he won’t continue as France coach after the next World Cup, bringing an end to an era in which he became the nation’s most successful manager over more than a decade.

The 56-year-old Deschamps said in an interview with broadcaster TF1 that he will leave when his contract expires in the summer of 2026.

“I’ve been here since 2012, I’m scheduled to be here until 2026, the next World Cup, but that’s where it’s going to end because it has to end at some point,” Deschamps said in excerpts of the interview to be aired later Wednesday.

“I did my time, with the same desire and the same passion to keep the French team at the highest level, but 2026 is all very well.”

Deschamps started in his role as a successor to Laurent Blanc. After a period marred by the 2010 World Cup debacle — where the players went on strike in protest against then-coach Raymond Domenech — and off-the-pitch controversies, Deschamps led France to victory at the 2018 World Cup, also reaching the final in 2022 and at the 2016 European Championship.

France head coach Didier Deschamps attends the media during the UEFA Preliminary Draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, December 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, France lost an epic title match to Argentina.

“I’m not here for the records,” said Deschamps, who also won the 2021 Nations League with France. “The most important thing is that the France team remains at the top as it has been for many years.”

Deschamps is one of only three people in soccer history to have won the World Cup as both a player and a coach, along with Mario Zagallo (Brazil) and Franz Beckenbauer (West Germany). He has the highest number of wins (105) of any France coach, ahead of Michel Hidalgo and Domenech (tied on 41).

Deschamps found himself in a difficult position after the Euros last year, where France lost 2-1 to Spain in the semifinals without impressing. France was widely criticized for its pragmatic and dull style of play at Euro 2024, with Randal Kolo Muani’s header against Spain the team’s first and only goal from open play by a France player all tournament.

But he has kept the confidence of French federation president Philippe Diallo.

“He’s still just as motivated and ready to wear the colors of the French team,” Diallo told L’Equipe newspaper, adding that he did not believe Deschamps is tired of the job.

“Didier Deschamps’ career has been exceptional, marked by the most prestigious titles,” he said. “At the Euros, it was another semifinal in a major tournament. He was not affected by fatigue or criticism. After the competition, I asked him the question. His clear answer was that he was fully committed and energized to continue his mission. And that’s exactly what he’s doing, as we finished top of our group for the Nations League. He is still the greatest coach the French team has ever had.”

As a player, Deschamps captained France to victory at the 1998 World Cup and 2000 European Championship. He also won the Champions League with Marseille in 1993 and Juventus in 1996.

Before taking charge of France’s national team, he coached Monaco to the 2003-04 Champions League final and guided Juventus back to Serie A. Deschamps also achieved success at Marseille, winning the Ligue 1 title in 2010.

Europe will send 16 teams to the first 48-team World Cup, being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in the summer of 2026. Deschamps did not elaborate on his future beyond the tournament.

“There is a life afterwards,” he said. “I don’t know what it will be.”

His planned departure will leave plenty of time for Diallo to find the right successor to Deschamps, with former France great Zinedine Zidane the overwhelming favorite if he is still interested in the job.

Zidane, who helped to lead Les Bleus as a player to their first World Cup title in 1998 and starred again when they won the European Championship in 2000, scored in two World Cup finals and was on the losing side once when he headbutted Italy’s Marco Materazzi in the 2006 final on his final match as a player. As a coach, Zidane led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles.

