Filly Thorpedo Anna wins Horse of the Year at the Eclipse Awards

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Thorpedo Anna has won Horse of the Year honors at the Eclipse Awards. She also claimed the trophy for 3-year-old filly. Thorpedo Anna won six Grade 1 races last year, including the Kentucky Oaks. She’s only the second 3-year-old filly to earn the top trophy, joining Rachel Alexandra, who won in 2009. Sierra Leone won 3-year-old male honors. Sierra Leone won the Breeders’ Cup Classic and lost a three-way photo finish at last year’s Kentucky Derby. Chad Brown won his fifth career Eclipse as the nation’s best trainer, while Flavien Prat capped a record-setting year with jockey honors. The apprentice jockey winner is Erik Asmussen.

