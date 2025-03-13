Fight-filled 3rd leads to 134 penalty minutes in Red Wings’ 7-3 win over Sabres

DETROIT (AP) — Buffalo’s Alex Tuch and Detroit captain Michael Rasmussen were the first to drop the gloves in the fight-filled third period of the Red Wings’ 7-3 victory. They weren’t even among the 11 players assessed 10-minute misconduct penalties in the final frame. Six were from Buffalo, the other five from Detroit. The final tally from the third was 136 of the game’s 150 penalty minutes. All but two of those either roughing, fighting or misconducts.

