FIFPRO against FIFA’s temporary changes to transfer rules

ZURICH (AP) — The world soccer players’ union has disagreed with FIFA’s temporary changes to transfer rules following the landmark Lassana Diarra judgement. Former France international Diarra challenged FIFA’s rules due to a dispute with a club dating to 2014. The European Court of Justice ruled in October that some rules were contrary to European Union law because they restricted freedom of movement and were anti-competitive. FIFA on Monday published interim amendments which take effect in time for the January transfer window. FIFA says they “strike a balanced compromise.” But global players’ union FIFPRO is against them and accuses FIFA of failing to reach consensus. FIFPRO adds “The measures do not reflect the judgement by the European Court of Justice.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.