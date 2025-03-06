FIFA to study South American idea for 64-team men’s World Cup in 2030 centenary edition

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA is looking at a surprise proposal from South American soccer to expand the men’s 2030 World Cup to 64 teams. That would double the size of the 2022 edition in Qatar. FIFA says the idea was “spontaneously raised” at an online meeting of its 37-member ruling council on Wednesday. It was suggested by the delegate from Uruguay which was the original World Cup host in 1930. Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host one game each at the centenary tournament being mostly co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco. The first 48-team tournament will be played next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.