FIFA report highlights the inequities in women’s soccer

Despite the growing attention on women’s soccer globally, the vast majority of players and teams still struggle for resources and investment. FIFA on Monday released its annual report on the women’s game, highlighting the inequities across the sport. Soccer’s world governing body expanded the fourth edition’s scope from 34 leagues to 86 leagues and some 669 teams, providing a more accurate picture of the state of the game.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.