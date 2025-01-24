FIFA refuses to extend Chinese ban on 2022 World Cup player Son Jun-ho for alleged match-fixing

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The lifetime ban on former South Korean international Son Jun-ho, imposed in China last year after charges of match-fixing, has not been extended to the rest of the world. The Korea Football Association announced the news on Friday. FIFA informed Korean soccer officials it had rejected the Chinese Football Association’s request that its punishment be universally applied on the former Korean league MVP who played in three games at the 2022 World Cup. He had denied the charges. It is unusual for a player found guilty of match-fixing to be allowed to continue a career elsewhere, though FIFA’s rules allow for requests to be denied.

