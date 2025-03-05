FIFA promises $1 billion total prize money to 32 teams at men’s Club World Cup in the United States

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA promised $1 billion in total prize money Wednesday to the 32 teams playing at the men’s Club World Cup in the United States. The long-awaited confirmation came just over three months before the opening game in Miami. It follows a broadcast deal belatedly being agreed with streaming service DAZN backed by Saudi Arabian money. Clubs in Europe had sought promises from FIFA they could earn tens of millions of dollars from the month-long tournament. Their 12 entries include Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.