Fiala continues hot streak and Kings beat Stars 5-4 in shootout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored for the third straight game and converted in the shootout to give the Los Angeles Kings a 5-4 win over the Dallas Stars. Anze Kopitar tied it midway through the third period, Warren Foegele and Alex Laferriere also scored, as the Kings won their third straight. David Rittich made 26 saves and stopped Matt Duchene’s shot in the shootout after Adrian Kempe and Fiala made their attempts. Duchene had two goals and an assist, while Thomas Harley and Mavrik Bourque also scored for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 33 saves.

