FIA confirms 2 pit stops for F1’s Monaco Grand Prix to liven up dull racing

PARIS (AP) — Formula 1 drivers will have to make at least two pit stops at the Monaco Grand Prix in an attempt to inject some jeopardy into a glamorous race where overtaking is almost impossible. F1’s governing body, the FIA, has confirmed it will mandate using at least three sets of tires “with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this race given the notable difficulty in overtaking at this circuit.” Recent races in Monaco have often been decided largely by grid positions from Saturday qualifying because overtaking is so hard.

