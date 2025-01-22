Feyenoord fans banned from Champions League match in Lille due to violence fears

PARIS (AP) — Feyenoord supporters have been banned by French authorities from traveling to Lille for next week’s final Champions League group game between the two clubs. France’s interior ministry says there is a “real and serious risk of confrontation” between supporters of the two teams. Lille hosts Feyenoord on Jan. 29 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The French authorities say Feyenoord’s travels are often marred by “public order disturbances due to the violent behavior of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team.” They cited several examples of fan violence.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.